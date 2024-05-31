Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 32,963 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $46,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after acquiring an additional 222,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 633,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after acquiring an additional 188,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $286.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.04 and a 200-day moving average of $272.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $292.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

