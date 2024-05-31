Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 43,513 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $50,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $237.12 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $242.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

