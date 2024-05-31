Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Aflac worth $52,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

