Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,473,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,605,000 after buying an additional 109,437 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Republic Services stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

