Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $52,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $138.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $143.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

