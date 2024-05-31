Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $50,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.84.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

