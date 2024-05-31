Stifel Financial Corp Buys 15,011 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $53,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

