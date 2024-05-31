Stifel Financial Corp Buys 22,337 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of eBay worth $41,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.05.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

