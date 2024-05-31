Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,104 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $42,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VDE opened at $127.56 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $105.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

