Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $55,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $144.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

