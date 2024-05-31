Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $49,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 234,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

