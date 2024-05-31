Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,879 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,255.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 183,751 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

