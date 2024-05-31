Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $50,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

