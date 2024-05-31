Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $55,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $210.24 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $178.40.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.