Stifel Financial Corp Has $43.61 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $43,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $302.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.