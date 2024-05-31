Stifel Financial Corp Has $45.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $45,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.