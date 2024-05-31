Stifel Financial Corp Has $48.33 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 841,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $48,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.