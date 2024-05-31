Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $42,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 96.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 44.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 26.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

