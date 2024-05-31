Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $59,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

