Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

C opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

