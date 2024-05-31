Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,738 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $56,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

