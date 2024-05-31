Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of General Mills worth $42,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in General Mills by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

