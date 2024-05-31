Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,023 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

