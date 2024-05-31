Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,968 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $55,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Motco grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TTE opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

