Stifel Financial Corp Sells 303,317 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,317 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.83% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $56,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

