Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,290 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,027,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,978,079. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $170.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.