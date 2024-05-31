Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Brookfield worth $53,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $42.67 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

