TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 72,447 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.42% of NICE worth $53,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,198,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $176,206,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.92.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

