TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $70,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 781.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM opened at $567.13 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $596.04 and its 200 day moving average is $542.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.