TD Asset Management Inc Buys 229,953 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,953 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $64,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at $69.34 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

