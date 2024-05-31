TD Asset Management Inc Buys 33,672 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $46,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after acquiring an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $271.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $282.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

