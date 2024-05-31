TD Asset Management Inc Buys 532,847 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 237.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $45,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

