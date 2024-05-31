TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.39% of Avery Dennison worth $63,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after buying an additional 307,325 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $223.58 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.17.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $4,396,524. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

