TD Asset Management Inc Has $45.07 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,126 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $133.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,543 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

