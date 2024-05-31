TD Asset Management Inc Has $45.61 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 19,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.58 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

