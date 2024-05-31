TD Asset Management Inc Has $47.18 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,637 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of DoorDash worth $47,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,086,000 after buying an additional 132,238 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,938 shares of company stock valued at $56,763,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

