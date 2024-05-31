TD Asset Management Inc Has $58.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,094 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $58,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

FTV stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

