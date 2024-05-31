TD Asset Management Inc Has $58.85 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Rio Tinto Group worth $58,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after buying an additional 242,313 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

