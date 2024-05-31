TD Asset Management Inc Has $60.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.32% of Cameco worth $60,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cameco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

