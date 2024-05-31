TD Asset Management Inc Has $62.56 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,704 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.83% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $62,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 489,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,489,000 after purchasing an additional 415,667 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,318,000 after purchasing an additional 294,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 782,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 119,925 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

