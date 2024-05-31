TD Asset Management Inc Has $70.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 533,121 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $70,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROST opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $138.02.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

