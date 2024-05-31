TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 128.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287,911 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.48% of FOX worth $68,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

