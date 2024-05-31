TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129,573 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $46,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

