TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Newmont worth $46,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

