TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,819 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.31% of NVR worth $68,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,462.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7,701.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7,280.96. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

