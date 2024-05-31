TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 28,711 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 248.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Markel Group worth $57,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 89,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,653,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,623.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,538.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,473.37. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.