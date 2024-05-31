TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 50,162 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Tyler Technologies worth $49,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 872,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $477.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.71. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $500.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,179. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

