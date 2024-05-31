TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,787 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $59,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Workday by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Workday by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,483,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

