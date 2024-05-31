TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Cooper Companies worth $53,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $196,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $90.23 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

