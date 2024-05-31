TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.91% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $65,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

DSGX stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

